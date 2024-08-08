Steph Curry riding with Drake in Kendrick Lamar rap beef

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has declared his stance on the rap feud between two lyrical powerhouses.

In an interview with GQ about his upcoming acting debut, the four-time NBA champion was asked if he wanted to weigh in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Curry did without hesitation.

"I'm a big Drake guy. I've been for a long time," Curry said to GQ's Joseph Bien-Kahn. "I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely."

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have been spotted hanging out with Drake numerous times.

Drake has previously shouted Curry out in songs, such as "0 to 100" with lyrics that took the internet by storm: "I been Steph Curry with the shot. Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy."

The Kendrick and Drake Beef has not only been a prominent topic in the music industry but sports as well.

Los Angeles native and Sacramento Kings player Demar DeRozan joined Lamar on stage during his Juneteenth show after shouting DeRozan out in his hit song "Not Like Us."

"Not Like Us" marks Lamar's fourth diss track directed at Drake.

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook joined DeRozan on stage and LeBron James was spotted in the crowd.

Lamar's third diss track against Drake, "Meet the Grahams", warned Curry to stay clear of the Canadian rapper.

"LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away."

And a few weeks ago, during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, a video was circulating of Curry and James warming up, when Lamar's song "Not Like Us," began to play.

Curry can be heard saying "Damn with this song… It’s not the only song in America" and James responded with "I love it."