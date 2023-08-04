Steph Curry makes rap video debut...in a boat!

Golden State Warriors star shooter Steph Curry has many, many talents.

And now rapping in a new music video is one of them.

Curry made his musical debut on the new single by Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe, "Lil Fish, Big Pond," which dropped Wednesday.

Curry and Nwigwe rap in a fishing boat, rapping about his father, Dell Curry, and his life on the court.

"My my my, look how things have changed," Curry raps. "They know I’m the one/ Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I’m my father’s son/ Think I’m pistol packin' how that ratchet on me like a gun/ They should put the basket in the casket after I am done."

Curry filmed his video scene at StoodilyDoodleyO, a photography studio in South San Francisco, The Athletic reports.

Curry and Tobe reportedly met when AppleTV+ asked the rapper to contribute a song to the documentary, "Stephen Curry: Underrated," co-produced by Oakland native Ryan Coogler and directed by Oakland filmmaker Peter Nicks.