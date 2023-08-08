Steph Curry surprises crowd at Chase Center by singing with Paramore

First, Steph Curry wows his fans by making a rap video.

And now, the Golden State Warriors superstar surprised the audience Monday night at Chase Center – his home basketball arena – by grabbing the microphone and singing with the rock band, Paramore.

Lead singer Hayley Williams told the crowd that he and Curry go "back a few years," the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Curry joined Williams in belting out the song and the fans went wild, some of it captured on video at the concert.

Curry also delighted his fans when a music video emerged last Wednesday of him rapping with Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe, "Lil Fish, Big Pond," where he rapped about his father and life on the court.