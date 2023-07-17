VIDEO: Steph Curry swoops up son Canon after Celebrity Golf clutch win

Stephen Curry's win at the Celebrity Golf Tournament this weekend was full of memorable moments including a hole-in-one and a clutch final shot. But it was the celebration hug with his son Canon that pulled at everyone's heart strings.

After an 18-foot putt for eagle on the final hole, Curry tossed his hat into the air, ran over to hug his wife, Ayesha, then swooped up Canon kissing his cheeks several times.

"Hey you stayed out here for the whole round so giving me some," Curry said putting his hand out for a high-five.

"Did you win?" Canon asked.

"Yes we did," Curry replied. "Yes sir!"

This is Curry's first title in the celebrity tournament.

"I've always dreamt of a situation like this on an 18th green in front of a crowd like that," Curry said. "I’ve been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and to know I finally got a win, it’s pretty special."

He went viral Saturday with his hole-in-one shot at the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

After that swing, the Warriors star sprinted down the green with his caddy and crew trailing behind him. Fans roared as he threw his glove in the air, smacked the flag like a finish line, then laid down next to it.

According to the Associated Press, Curry is the first Black winner of the tournament in its 34-year history. He becomes the fifth active athlete to win and the first since then-Tennessee Titans kicker Al del Greco in 2000.

His first-place prize of $125,000 will be donated to charity because Curry is an amateur golfer.