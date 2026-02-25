Stolen vehicle crash leaves one man dead, three minors hospitalized

article

The Brief A 50-year-old man was killed after a stolen Honda collided with his car. The stolen vehicle was being driven by a minor, and had two passengers, also minors. One of the three was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the collision, and all three were hospitalized with ‘major injuries.



A car crash in Oakley on Tuesday night left one man dead, and three minors hospitalized with "major injuries," according to the city’s police department.

The three minors, who have not been identified due to their age, were driving a stolen grey Honda sedan at high speed when they collided with the other vehicle. The other driver, a 50-year-old man, has also not been identified.

The Honda was reported to the Oakland Police Department as stolen on Feb. 22. There was reportedly a firearm inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

What they're saying:

"At approximately 10:24 a.m. an Oakley police officer was in the area of Main Street and Bridgehead Road. The Oakley officer knew the Antioch Police Department had been pursuing a gray Honda sedan east bound on 18th Street towards Oakley," a release from the Oakley Police Department states. "The Antioch Police Department stopped pursuing the vehicle prior to it leaving the city limits and advised neighboring agencies the car was headed east bound."

The Oakley officer reportedly saw the Honda enter the city limits at speeds of 80 miles per hour and pursued the vehicle for about two miles.

"The driver of the stolen Honda drove (at) excessive speeds during the entire pursuit," the release states. "An Oakley sergeant determined the pursuit should be terminated, and within just a few seconds of the decision to terminate the pursuit, the driver of the stolen Honda collided with another vehicle at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Laurel Road."

Dig deeper:

One of the minors in the stolen Honda was thrown from the vehicle due to the force of the crash. A second vehicle was also struck by the stolen Honda as a result of the collision.

The incident is being investigated by the Oakley Police Department, which is working alongside the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.