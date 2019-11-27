Storm dumps 2 feet of snow on Sierra with more in forecast

Nearly two feet of snow has fallen in the Sierra and more is in the forecast through the holiday but forecasters say the worst of the weather appears to have passed.

Commercial trucks are prohibited in the westbound lanes, but U.S. Interstate 80 is currently open to passenger vehicles with chains and four-while drive vehicles with snow tires all the way from Reno to Sacramento.

A winter storm warning continues in the Tahoe area through 4 p.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service has dropped the threat of blizzard conditions from the forecast.

Up to another 10 inches of snow is possible at lake level with up to 18 inches at the highest elevations.

A winter weather advisory is set to expire at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Reno and Carson City areas, where up to four inches of snow has fallen and another couple of inches is possible.