Stranded East Bay missionairies return home from Niger

Members of an East Bay church group who were trapped in Niger have returned home.

Eleven missionaries from the Cornerstone Christian Center in Antioch shared the update on Facebook.

They had tried to get home last week when the military seized power in a coup.

The missionaries managed to board a plane at Niger's main airport before the military leaders cut off their fuel.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein and the US State Department stepped in and their plane was allowed to take off.

