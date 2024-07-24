Expand / Collapse search

Street renamed after Sean Monterrosa, man killed by Vallejo cops

July 24, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco unveiled Sean Monterrosa Boulevard on Monday in honor of the 22-year-old who was killed by Vallejo police.

Monterrosa, who was from San Francisco, was shot by Vallejo police in 2020 during a night of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to rename the 300 block of Park Street in memory of Monterrosa. The resolution said Monterrosa "put his own body on the line for justice."

The Sean Monterrosa Project, created by Monterrosa's family after he died to confront police violence, participated in the street-naming ceremony. Supervisor Hilary Ronen was also on hand.

A Vallejo officer shot Monterrosa on June 2, 2020, while responding to a call about looting at a Walgreens during the national protests over Floyd's death.

Police initially said they believed Monterrosa had a handgun. It was later determined he had a hammer in his sweatshirt pocket.

Detective Jarrett Tonn, who fired five shots through his patrol vehicle's windshield, hitting Monterrosa in the head as he knelt, was fired from the police department but later reinstated after suing the city.