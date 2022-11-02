String of Oakland Lakeshore Avenue break-ins include kosher butcher, Chinese restaurant

article

Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter.

Owner Gali Atias told KTVU that he wasn't the only one burglarized.

A juice shop and Chinese restaurant along the densely populated retail corridor near Lake Merritt were also hit.

Atias was upset as he was also short-staffed on Wednesday but said he planned to file a police and insurance reports to recover his losses.

Oakland police did not immediately respond to detail the scope of the break-ins.