Structure fire rages in Livermore, police ask public to stay away

Fire crews in Livermore and Pleasanton are fighting a fire at Holmes Street and Concannon Boulevard.

Holmes Street from El Caminito and Concannon Boulevard from Holmes to Epson Street are closed for the time being.

The fire put up a large plume of gray smoke that could be seen from miles away.

So far, it's unclear if anyone was injured or how many buildings may be involved.

Livermore police are asking the public to stay away from the area and will notify everyone when the roads reopen.