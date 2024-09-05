Sunglass Hut ransacked in Livermore: Thieves steal 190 pairs of specs

Police in Livermore are looking for the three thieves who struck at Sunglass Hut on Tuesday, making off with 190 pairs of eyewear valued at some $50,000, officials say.

Livermore police said the smash and grab-style theft happened at the San Francisco Premium Outlet just after 1 p.m., despite an inaccurate timestamp that was one hour off.

The suspects, described by police as male juveniles, made their getaway in a newer white model Honda Accord.

The incident is considered a theft, not a robbery, since no weapons were present when the glasses were stolen.

Police are seeking the identities of these young suspects. The video shows them casually rifling through what appears to be an empty store as they pick and choose whatever they like.

No injuries were reported.

Sunglass Hut ransacked in Livermore.