Fire rips through Sunnyvale apartment building leaving residents displaced

About two dozen residents were forced from their homes Tuesday morning after a fire swept through an apartment complex in Sunnyvale.

Fire erupts at 8-unit complex

What we know:

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. at an eight-unit apartment complex on Kirkland Drive near Homestead and De Anza boulevards.

"Heavy flames coming from the second floor," said Capt. Dzanh Le of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Residents rushed out of the building as firefighters worked to knock down the flames. Crews spent much of the day extinguishing the fire and conducting cleanup operations.

Officials have not said when residents will be allowed to return to the complex.

Cause under investigation

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Some residents reported hearing an explosion followed by the sound of breaking glass.

Firefighters used a mixture of foam and water to douse the flames, which officials said is standard procedure and not related to any suspected cause.

"Foam is a fire technique. It helps suffocate the fire, preventing the fire from spreading," Le said.

'I was scared'

What they're saying:

Tatiana Castaneda said she was home when the fire broke out and was alerted by a neighbor to evacuate.

"I looked out the window, and that is when my neighbor was telling me to get out because the apartment is on fire," Castaneda said.

Castaneda said she was relieved that her family and neighbors were safe, but she had not yet learned whether her cat was OK.

"I was scared. I did not know if our apartment was going to be OK. I did not know if our cat was going to be OK," she said. "I didn’t know what to do because we had not experienced something like that before."

Resident Ana Rangel said the experience was surreal.

"My husband and my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law were in the house, and they heard glass exploding," Rangel said. "They came out, and everything was on fire."

The Silicon Valley chapter of the American Red Cross responded to help displaced residents with temporary shelter and supplies.