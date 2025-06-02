Sunnyvale homicide suspect on the run

article

Authorities in Sunnyvale are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded around 7:42 p.m. last Thursday to a residence in the 900 block of South Wolfe Road after reports of multiple gunshots.

Outside the home, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Suspect not in custody

Authorities believe 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera carried out the fatal shooting.

He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Aguilera is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone who sees Aguilera is urged to call 911 immediately. Do not approach or attempt to contact him.