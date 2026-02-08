Super Bowl halftime poll highlights cultural divide as political fights continue

The Brief A YouGov America poll released Friday found 35% of respondents said they planned to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, compared with 28% who planned to watch alternative programming on the conservative Turning Point network. Nolan Higdon, a professor of media and political history at UC Santa Cruz, said polls like this capture how Americans are feeling in a specific moment — and reflect deeper divisions beyond policy.



A new poll about Super Bowl halftime programming is sparking broader conversations about political and cultural divisions in the United States, as debates continue in Washington over federal funding and fallout grows from a controversial social media post by the president.

Deep Divisions

By the numbers:

A YouGov America poll released Friday found 35% of respondents said they planned to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, compared with 28% who planned to watch alternative programming on the conservative Turning Point network.

Nolan Higdon, a professor of media and political history at UC Santa Cruz, said polls like this capture how Americans are feeling in a specific moment — and reflect deeper divisions beyond policy.

"Polls capture a moment in time of how folks are feeling," Higdon said. "I think it's no secret that the American public is very divided politically, not just on issues, but also culturally."

Higdon said the Super Bowl has long been seen as a rare shared cultural event in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

"Something like the Super Bowl is generally seen as kind of one of those monoculture moments where all Americans come together," Higdon said. "The fact that there's even a discussion of having alternative artists expressing alternative cultures or views at halftime illustrates just how fragmented the United States is right now."

At the same time, Higdon noted the Super Bowl has never truly been universal, but stands out because of how many people watch simultaneously.

"It’s rare to have an event where everybody's watching something at the same time," Higdon said. "And the Super Bowl is one of those rare events where massive amounts of Americans are watching the same thing at the time."

Political Happenings

Big picture view:

The cultural conversation comes as lawmakers continue negotiations over Department of Homeland Security funding. Democrats have pushed for reforms at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including changes to policies involving face coverings and warrants for enforcement actions.

Higdon said the outcome remains uncertain and will likely depend on political leverage and public reaction.

"It's really difficult to say," Higdon said, noting public pressure can shift quickly. He said Democrats may have lost some momentum by allowing temporary funding to continue during negotiations, though both parties still face political risks depending on how a final deal affects government services.

"Things like TSA lines could get longer, things like FEMA relief could not arrive, and then it's up to see who the public blames," Higdon said. "Typically the public blames the party in power for not getting a bill through."

Higdon said observers should watch how leaders in both parties adjust their messaging in the coming days for clues about possible compromise.

"If Democrats soften their rhetoric … that’s a sign that they’re willing to play ball," Higdon said. "If Republicans do the same … that could be a sign."

Outside Influences

Dig deeper:

He also noted that unexpected events, such as natural disasters, could shift the political focus away from immigration enforcement debates and toward broader federal funding priorities.

The political environment is also being shaped by bipartisan condemnation of a video shared by the president on Truth Social that critics have called racist. The end of the video depicts former President Barak Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Higdon said reactions could vary across different groups of voters.

"I think a lot of his base has sort of looked the other way," Higdon said of the racist video, which has sense been deleted from the President's Truth Social account. "But I think there are those voters who are kind of on the edge or maybe the independents in the middle who this is not going to sit well with."

He said the imagery referenced in the video is widely recognized in U.S. history and remains sensitive for many Americans.

"This racist trope is well known in the United States and the sensitivity around it is well-founded," Higdon said.

As debates over culture, policy and political rhetoric continue, Higdon said moments like the Super Bowl — once viewed primarily as entertainment — are increasingly intersecting with broader national conversations about identity and division.