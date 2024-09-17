Tuesday's full moon is going to be extra special this year, and stargazers will be in for a treat.

Scientists are expecting a partial lunar eclipse, and it will be visible underneath clear skies across North America. Additionally to the eclipse, a full moon will grace the sky at the same time.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow. It will also appear a bit larger in the sky because it will be an inch closer to Earth than usual.

As a partial eclipse, only the upper portion of the moon is plunged into darkness.

The moon is closer to the earth this time of year and will appear bigger, a phenomenon known as a supermoon. In addition to the supermoon, Tuesday also marks the Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which falls on Sunday, according to NASA.

The eclipse, around 8%, will peak at about 7:45 p.m. and end at about 10 p.m.

However, Bay Area stargazers could miss out as the forecast is not in favor of starwatching tonight.

No clear conditions are expected and clouds could threaten the visibility of the partial lunar eclipse.

That being said, there could be a break in the clouds and viewers could catch a glimpse of the astronomical phenomenon.

Unlike with solar eclipses, special eyewear is not needed for lunar eclipses. It is safe to look at it with the naked eye.

The next time we can see a lunar eclipse and supermoon at the same time won't be until 2033.