Supes to appoint new San Mateo County Sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is set to decide later on Wednesday who will become the county’s next sheriff, filling the vacancy left after former Sheriff Christina Corpus was removed from office.

Supervisors opted to appoint a replacement rather than hold a special election, and they gave themselves a deadline of Wednesday to make their final decision. The new sheriff will serve out the remainder of Corpus’ term, which runs through January 2029.

Corpus was ousted following the release of the ‘Cordell Report’ nearly a year ago, which accused her of corruption and fostering a toxic workplace environment. The report sparked months of investigations and public pressure that ultimately led to her removal.

The board last week announced three finalists for the position: Kenneth Binder, interim chief of police in Gilroy and former undersheriff of Santa Clara County; David Lazar, a retired San Francisco police officer who served as an assistant chief; and Brian Wynn Hyunh Travis, chief of police for the Solano Community College District and a former San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputy of 14 years.

County leaders held a public forum earlier this week to vet the candidates and hear from residents, many of whom called for a sheriff with integrity, strong leadership, and a commitment to upholding the county’s sanctuary city policies regarding federal immigration enforcement.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputy Association said it would not endorse any candidate, citing the board’s accelerated timeline for making the appointment rather than concerns about qualifications.

The board’s special meeting begins at 9 a.m., with the selection of the new sheriff as its only agenda item.