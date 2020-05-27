Surge in Bay Area coronavirus infections; California expects to hit 100,000 cases

The state of California is expected to top 100,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while Bay Area health departments are reporting a surge in the number of infections.



Authorities are trying to determine if it's more of a blip, or new outbreaks are popping up.

The number of Bay Area cases last week was nearly 40% higher than the week before.

Statewide, about 13,400 new cases were reported last week, about a 10% increase from the previous week. And in the Bay Area, about 1,500 new cases were reported last week, an increase of about 37%.

Experts told the San Francisco Chronicle they expected an increase because more restrictions are being loosened.

Alameda County reported more new cases last week than at any other time since mid-March, the Chronicle reported, and now has more cases than Santa Clara County, which had previously been the hardest hit.