Survivor of deadly Marin County crash released from hospital

Marley Barclay was released from Children's Hospital in Oakland on Tuesday following a deadly crash in Marin County. She was among two survivors of the crash that also claimed the lives of their four friends. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



One of the survivors of a deadly Marin County crash that killed four teenage girls last Friday has been released from the hospital.

Statement from survivor's family

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the girl's family, Maxwell Szabo, confirmed to KTVU that Marley Barclay, 14, was released from Children's Hospital in Oakland on Tuesday.

Szabo said, "Her parents are grateful to have her safe at home. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her, both mentally and physically. Marley and her family are keeping the other young women involved in this tragedy and their families in their prayers. They are grieving this tremendous loss of life alongside the broader community."

The second survivor, identified by Marley's mother, Jessica Glantz, is Elsa Laremont Stranczek. Elsa remains in serious condition.

Authorities say six teens were traveling in a Volkswagen SUV on Friday at about 7:30 p.m. when the teenage driver veered off San Geronimo Valley Road, and struck a tree.

The SUV then caught fire.

Killed in the crash were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, identified by the school district as Olive Koren, Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley.

Victims were childhood friends

What we know:

All the girls were between 14 and 16 years old and had been friends since kindergarten.

A family friend of Olive Koren said the six girls were headed to a friend's house at the time of the crash.

"The driver went around and picked everybody up. The last I heard, there was a witness who had them all singing in the car and enjoying each other's company driving out to the hills of West Marin," said Loren St. Andre, a friend of Olive's mother.

St. Andre said Olive was especially close to Marley.

"This was a tragedy. This was an accident, and we're not holding anybody responsible. All of these girls grew up together. They are childhood friends," said St. Andre.

CHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.