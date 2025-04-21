Good Samaritans credited with saving survivors of deadly Marin County crash

The Brief A small army of good Samaritans helped in a deadly crash where four teens were killed in Marin County and two survived. The mother of a survivor said a car swerved into the car driven by the teens and that no alcohol was involved. There is no official word on what caused the crash north of Fairfax.



A small army of good Samaritans tried to help a car full of teenage girls on Friday night in Marin County, where four died and two survived, devastating their families and school community.

Grateful for good Samaritans

And the parents of one of those survivors, Marley Barclay, 14, spoke in front of Children's Hospital in Oakland on Monday to say how grateful they are to those who stepped in.

"We love you," Marley's mother, Jessica Glantz, said at an impromptu news conference. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude."

The gratitude was for all the strangers who converged on Friday at about 7:30 p.m. on San Geronimo Valley Road, about five miles northwest of Fairfax.

Authorities say six teens were traveling in a Volkswagen SUV when the teenage driver veered off the road and struck a tree.

The SUV then caught fire.

Josalynn Osborn, left, and Ada Kepley were among the four teenage girls killed in a crash April 18, 2025 in unincorporated Marin County. Photos: GoFundMe/families

4 killed in crash

Killed in the crash were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, identified by the school district as: Olive Koren, Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley.

Marley survived, as did the driver of the car, identified by Glantz as Elsa Laremont Stranczek.

All the girls were between 14 and 16 years old. They had all been friends since kindergarten.

In California, for the first year of getting their license, 16-year-olds can not drive with anyone younger than 20 years old in the car, unless they have someone 25 years old or older in the car.

It's unclear how the crash occurred; the CHP said the cause is under investigation.

Jessica Glantz (center), the mother of Marley Barclay, and father Ross Barclay (back right) speak in front of Children's Hospital in Oakland. April 21, 2025

Another car veered, no alcohol: mother says

But according to Glantz, Marley told her that her friend had just gone around a blind turn, when another car veered into her lane, and Elsa swerved to avoid it.

Glantz said her daughter insisted that there is no evidence that alcohol was involved in the crash.

She said her daughter left home in Fairfax at 6:50 p.m. to walk downtown to meet Elsa, who got off work at 7:15 p.m.

Marley and Elsa were joined by the four other girls before heading to Woodacre, Glantz said, about a 10-minute drive away.

"There are no words for the sorrow we share," Glantz said through tears, adding that her daughter will have a long and painful recovery from the crash.

Glantz said she had connected on Facebook with the woman who stayed with Marley, but had not yet met her in person.

Gayle Gregory (left) stands next to a friend while describing helping Marley Barclay. April 21, 2025

Strangers ‘tried their best’

KTVU caught up with that good Samaritan earlier on Monday morning.

Gayle Gregory was coming home from a big hike on Friday when she came upon the crash.

She said she was one of several people already at the site helping out, including some men and boys breaking the car windows.

She went to help Marley, asking if she was OK.

"Very loudly, I basically just started telling everyone what to do," Gregory told KTVU on Monday. "I stayed until the ambulance came."

Gregory said all the good Samaritans "tried their best" to help, but the situation was too dire.

"I understand that the community and lots of parents are suffering right now," Gregory said.

CHP officers investigate fatal crash on San Geronimo Road north of Fairfax. April 18, 2025

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED:

Fundraisers have been created to help the families of the girls, and posted on the Creekside Pizza & Taproom site.

If you're interested, here is a fundraiser for the family of Olive Koren, here is a fundraiser for Ada Kepley, here is a fundraiser for Josy Osborn, here is a fundraiser for Sienna Katz, here is a fundraiser for Marley Barclay.