Suspect arrested for alleged fatal shooting of Gene Ransom on Oakland freeway

California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in the shooting of Gene Ransom on Saturday morning.

Juan Angel Garcia, 25, of San Francisco, was booked into Alameda County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The I-880 shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Friday night in the northbound lanes near the Oak Street Exit.

Authorities said Juan Garcia was booked into the Alameda County Jail on Saturday.

Investigators said Garcia pulled up on the left side of the Ransom's car and fired into it, killing him. Garcia immediately fled the scene.

CHP said they followed leads to find Garcia, and an arrest warrant was issued Friday night.

Ransom, 65, was a UC Berkeley Basketball Hall of Famer.

The motive is still under investigation.