Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in Berkeley double stabbing

Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter in place lifted as Berkeley police look for double stabbing suspect

Berkeley police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing two people near El Camino Real and Oakridge Steps, at the end of Oak Ridge Road, Friday evening.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man accused of stabbing two people last week in Berkeley was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. 

The Berkeley Police Department said officers in Oakland located 23-year-old Byron Decles, though the police department didn't specify where he was found.

Featured

Security guard shot and killed at Oakland 7-Eleven was transitioning out of homelessness
article

Security guard shot and killed at Oakland 7-Eleven was transitioning out of homelessness

Co-workers of a security guard shot and killed at a 7-Eleven store in Oakland last week say he was like family to them. We've also learned the victim, James Johnson, 59, was transitioning out of homelessness.

Decles had been on the run after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday night in the area of El Camino Real and Oakridge sSeps in the Claremont neighborhood.

Authorities have not provided information on the condition of the two victims or what led up to the stabbing.

Decles faces attempted murder charges, according to police.