Suspect arrested in Berkeley double stabbing

A man accused of stabbing two people last week in Berkeley was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The Berkeley Police Department said officers in Oakland located 23-year-old Byron Decles, though the police department didn't specify where he was found.

Decles had been on the run after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday night in the area of El Camino Real and Oakridge sSeps in the Claremont neighborhood.

Authorities have not provided information on the condition of the two victims or what led up to the stabbing.

Decles faces attempted murder charges, according to police.