Shelter in place lifted as Berkeley police look for double stabbing suspect

Berkeley police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing two people near El Camino Real and Oakridge Steps, at the end of Oak Ridge Road, Friday evening.

Residents in the area of Oakridge Road were asked to shelter in place and lock all windows and doors in an advisory from the Berkeley Police Department at 8:06 p.m. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 9:38 p.m.

Police were called to the area after receiving a report of a double stabbing at about 6:30 p.m.

Police are looking for a suspect named Byron Decles, who is described as a 5-foot-8, 23-year-old white male with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a brown or red hoodie, black pants, a black hat and a large black backpack.

Police advise anyone who sees Decles not to approach him as he is suspected to be armed with a cutting device, and to call 911.