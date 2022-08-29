Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old in San Jose

By KTVU Staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police announced Monday that they made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy near Eastridge Mall over the weekend.

The San Jose Police Department said Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose, was arrested at his home on Remington Way at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Obiols is accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old to death early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Quimy Road and Caraston Way. A man was also stabbed and is expected to survive his injuries.

Before police arrived to the scene, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though he was wearing headphones, he said he heard a loud commotion outside.

"Next thing I know, I heard a bunch of yelling across the street, so I took my headphones off and I looked through the window, and I see a bunch of yelling going on," said Troy Buenaventura.

Numerous residents told KTVU they heard yelling also, but didn’t know who it was or what it was about.

Authorities have not yet released information about the motive of the shooting.

