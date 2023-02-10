Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges

article

San Francisco Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that happened a day earlier.

SFPD Deputy Chief from the Investigations Bureau Raj Vaswani made the announcement on Twitter. A 53-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested and was booked for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs charges, and two counts of child endangerment. KTVU has learned the name of that resident, Darron Price. We've also learned that the drug that was being manufactured was PCP, also known as angel dust.

Police are working to put together a full news release.

The explosion happened Thursday morning on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue in the Sunset District. One person was removed from the rubble of the explosion late in the evening and was pronounced dead. Another person was badly injured and taken to the hospital.

The home that blew up was a complete loss and was shaken from its foundation. A home next door was also a complete loss. Some neighbors we spoke with said they thought they were experiencing an earthquake. Windows from nearby homes were blown out as a result of the blast.

Late Thursday, one neighbor shared with KTVU photos of what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks and blue barrels; the kind used to contain chemicals, being removed from the site of the explosion.

KTVU captured video of San Francisco Fire Department loading the large cylindrical tanks into a white box truck on Friday to be transported as evidence to the police crime lab.

"Everybody saw the tanks coming out of the house. This is definitely something that's unusual to see come out of an actual residential structure fire of any fire in any location," said SF Fire Dept. spokesperson Jonathan Baxter.

Around 9:30 a.m. as the police evidence crew driving that truck was making a turn on Junipero Serra, they said they heard a hissing sound. The driver stopped the truck just across the border in Daly City, prompting a hazmat crew to respond with a robot and a temporary shutdown of highway ramps to Interstate 280 and the BART train overpass.

Fire officials at that time would not say what the substance was, only that it was evaluated in San Francisco County and deemed safe for transport by hazmat and the Department of Public Health.

SEE ALSO: Hazmat incident in Daly City possibly linked to San Francisco house explosion

Some noted that the large tanks being taken from the rubble of the explosion resembled the types of tanks used to process cannabis. Sold online, they are called, closed-loop extraction systems – a method that uses carbon dioxide and reportedly lab-grade butane or propane to extract purified cannabis products.

Investigators have not announced an official cause of the blast.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information as we learn it.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.