San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood.

The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated.

The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega Avenue, and was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. By 10:25, the home was a charred shell. Authorities said they believed the missing owner may have been in the home during the blast and was under the rubble.

Shortly after 6 p.m., fire officials said search K9 teams located an unaccounted for person withing the building involved in the fire. We had earlier reported that dogs were on the scene to search for a woman. SF Fire officials did not identify the victim and said the Medical Examiner's Office would have more information.

Other homes had their windows shattered. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said the blast was so powerful it lifted the home off its foundation.

A neighbor who was home during the incident said the blast knocked her out of her seat and blew out her home's windows.

"Police were yelling at me, ‘get out, get out, get out.' Somebody told me to get out because there may be a gas line that's going to blast soon" said neighbor Karen Lei.

One victim is being treated for burns, the city's fire department said. Two firefighters were injured as well.

The home where the fire sparked is a total house along with the property next door.

Nicholson said San Francisco hasn't seen an explosion of that magnitude since the '90s. The case of that explosion was fireworks.

The cause of Thursday's fire and explosion is under investigation.

