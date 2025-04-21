Suspect booked for murder in fatal Vallejo stabbing

article

A murder suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in Vallejo last week has been arrested, police say.

What we know:

Police said officers on Tuesday responded to the stabbing on the 2800 block of Redwood Parkway just after 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim received medical attention and was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

The Vallejo Police Department identified the suspect as Manuel Martinez, 30, of Vallejo.

Two days later, detectives with the police department were investigating the crime scene, when they spotted Martinez walking in the area. The detectives notified officers who took Martinez into custody without incident.

Martinez was booked into the Solano County Jail for murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward and to contact police.