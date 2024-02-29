Suspect charged with killing Pinole mother

Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of his son's mother.

The defendant, 36-year-old Jeffry Kendall, is accused of killing 30-year-old Brittany Ligdis on Feb. 16. Ligdis and Kendall share a four-year-old son.

Investigators said during the morning of the incident, Kendall allegedly broke into the woman's home in Pinole and fatally shot her.

Their child was home at the time but was not injured.

He was charged with murder, possessing an assault weapon, and child endangerment.