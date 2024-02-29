Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 7:15 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains

Suspect charged with killing Pinole mother

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Pinole
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with murdering ex-girfriend in Pinole

Contra Costa County prosecutors charged a man with murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

PINOLE, Calif. - Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of his son's mother.

The defendant, 36-year-old Jeffry Kendall, is accused of killing 30-year-old Brittany Ligdis on Feb. 16. Ligdis and Kendall share a four-year-old son.

Investigators said during the morning of the incident, Kendall allegedly broke into the woman's home in Pinole and fatally shot her.

Their child was home at the time but was not injured.

He was charged with murder, possessing an assault weapon, and child endangerment. 