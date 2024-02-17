CHP arrests Pinole murder suspect in Santa Cruz for ex's killing

article

California Highway Patrol officers in Santa Cruz arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Pinole, the agency announced on Saturday.

Officers took Jeffrey Kendall into custody on Friday about 11:40 p.m. near Seabright Avenue at Murray Street, the CHP said in a statement.

Police didn't say what made them pull him over, but Kendall had been wanted since Friday morning after a woman, with whom he had a child was shot and killed in her home about 8:45 a.m.

Police said a man had broken into the woman's home in the 500 block of Summit Drive in Pinole and attacked her. She was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Police said a witness was able to identify the suspect as Kendall, who they said used to live with her.

The two of them share a toddler together, as well, police said.

Plus, Kendall was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera, fleeing the area in a gray Hyundai Elantra – the same car that the CHP spotted him in.

"It’s incredibly startling and unnerving, so everyone here is really, really shaken up," Mike Peterson, who lives two doors down, told KTVU.

Pinole police have taken over the case and said they impounded Kendall's car and found a gun inside.

Kendall was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of homicide and domestic violence and is being held on $1.1 million bail. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 510-724-1111.