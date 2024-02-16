Suspect wanted after woman found dead in Pinole home

Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who fatally shot a woman at a Pinole home on Friday morning, police said.

Dispatchers received reports around 8:45 a.m. of a man breaking into a home in the 500 block of Summit Drive and attacking a woman, according to the Pinole Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from at least one gunshot wound. There were no other occupants inside the residence.

As officers canvassed the neighborhood for information and evidence, a witness identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jeffrey Kendall, who is also associated with the residence where the deceased woman was discovered.

Kendall was captured on video fleeing the area in a gray Hyundai Elantra. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities suspect Kendall carried out the homicide. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a baseball hat. The vehicle he fled in is a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8BLM036 with an "Oxmoor Hyundai" sticker on the right side of the trunk lid.