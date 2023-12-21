Suspect dead after fatal stabbing of man in Pacifica

A firefighter paramedic accused of fatally stabbing a man and injuring a woman in Pacifica on Thursday morning was dead hours later in Northern California from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Pacifica police initially were called out to a home about 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Naomi Avenue after someone called about domestic violence.

When they got there, the officers found the man and woman, both of whom had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and the man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The suspect, who was a paramedic with the Colma fire department, fled on foot, police said.

A suspect in a deadly stabbing in Pacifica died in Northern California hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Ukiah on December 21, 2023, police said. Credit MendoFever

The suspect was later pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers on Highway 101 in Mendocino County. Officer Alex Kimball said the traffic stop escalated with police opening fire. The suspect used a gun to take his own life, authorities told KTVU.

In Pacifica, elementary and high schools were put on temporary lockdown while the investigation was underway.

Residents reported hearing sirens from multiple agencies.

In addition to several patrol cars, there was a forensics van and a coroner at the scene. Yellow tape crisscrossed the driveway in front of the home on a small, residential street.

KTVU has learned the name of a person of interest involved in the case. A search of the San Mateo County court database reveals this man has several domestic violence, harassment and divorce proceedings involving different women dating back to 1996.