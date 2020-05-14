Suspect identified in fatal Oakland hit-and-run that killed mother of 7

article

Oakland police on Thursday identified a suspect wanted in the fatal hit-and-run collision that killed the mother of seven back in January.

The police department's Traffic Investigations Section released the photo of Henry Melendez as the driver. The white Nissan Maxima that hit the woman was found days after the crash and has been processed with help from FBI San Francisco. U.S. Marshals are assisting police in their active search for the suspect.

The crash on the afternoon of January 17, was at the 1800 block of 98th Avenue in Oakland, outside Elmhurst Middle School. Miesha Singleton, 40, was killed as she was picking up her child from school.

Police said the driver passed another vehicle that was yielding to the woman who was in the crosswalk. The Maxima struck the victim and did not stop. Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland police said community tips led investigators to the abandoned vehicle dated to be from 2004 to 2006. It is not known if drugs and, or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

"We are confident we will bring Melendez to justice and provide closure for the Singleton family and our community," police said.

Melendez is described as a male Hispanic, 26-years-old, 5’7”, 137 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair.

The Oakland Police department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case (510) 777-8572. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.