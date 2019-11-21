Suspect in fatal BART stabbing walked away from San Leandro Hospital

The suspect in a fatal stabbing during a fight on a BART train at the transit agency's South Hayward station Tuesday afternoon walked away from a San Leandro Hospital sometime prior to the crime occurring, according to BART officials.

BART on Wednesday identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento. He was arrested in connection with the stabbing that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on a Warm Springs-bound train.

Per a BART spokesperson, Brim had been labeled as a "missing person at-risk" after going missing from the hospital. BART officials didn't say when Brim left the hospital.

Brim is alleged to have gotten into a fight with the victim, 49-year-old Oliver Williams of Oakland, after Brim allegedly tried to steal shoes from another passenger who apparently was asleep and Williams intervened when he saw the attempted theft, BART officials said.

Williams took out a knife during his confrontation with Brim, but Brim was able to control the knife and allegedly used it to stab Williams multiple times, according to BART.

Officers were able to get a good description of Brim and arrested him a short time later on Tennyson Road, about a block away from the South Hayward station.

BART said in the news release, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim."

In response to the fatal stabbing, BART General Manager Bob Powers and interim police Chief Ed Alvarez are working in conjunction with the

police union to increase visible officer patrols throughout the transit agency's system.

Brim, who is being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail, on Thursday was charged with murder in William's death.