Suspect killed by police in Discovery Bay was armed with archery rifle: sheriff

A man fatally shot by police in Discovery Bay had allegedly pointed a rifle that shoots arrows at law enforcement before they opened fire, according to the Contra Costa County sheriff's office.

Robert Jones, 51, was identified as the armed man killed in the confrontation with sheriff's deputies and Oakley police officers on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office said they were summoned to the home on Westport Circle to handle a "domestic disturbance" around 8:44 p.m.

A deputy initially tried to speak to Jones who was inside the home, but he brandished a knife over his head before pointing a weapon that looked like a rifle at law enforcement. That prompted a group of deputies to retreat to safety, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: Wrong-way driver in fatal I-80 crash was reported missing from San Francisco

The encounter became deadly a short time later when Jones allegedly emerged from the home, walking towards officers with the rifle raised. After Jones ignored commands to drop the weapon, deputies and officers opened fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The weapon he was carrying was identified as a Umarex AirJavelin archery rifle, which "propels arrows up to 300 feet per second," according to the sheriff.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Advertisement

The California attorney general's office will review the shooting.