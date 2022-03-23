article

A woman who allegedly caused a deadly collision by driving in the wrong direction on I-80 was identified as a person who'd been reported missing in San Francisco.

Madyson James, 29, was behind the wheel Sunday when her Honda SUV smashed into a Tesla near the Carquinez Bridge, sources confirmed to KTVU.

Ruiju Ma, 38, from Vallejo, also died in the crash, the Contra Costa County coroner's office said. Sources told KTVU Ma was the Tesla driver.

The two vehicles became engulfed in flames, the California Highway Patrol said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The San Francisco police reported James missing Monday morning. She had been last seen in the 1900 block of Union Street getting into her Honda SUV Sunday midnight.

The Contra Costa County CHP is investigating the crash.