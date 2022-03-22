Deputies shoot and kill an armed person in Discovery Bay, sheriff's department says

article

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were forced to discharge their firearms in a fatal incident in Discovery Bay Tuesday.

The department announced the shooting on their Twitter page just before 11 p.m. There were few details available.

The Sheriff's office said deputies were handling a domestic situation when a subject, armed with a gun, "came at them." Deputies then discharged their firearms.

It is not clear how many deputies were involved or if there was an exchange of gunfire. It is not known if anyone else was injured in the shooting. It is not clear when or where exactly this incident happened. The department said they will have more information later.

In a follow up tweet, the department said, "Officer involved shooting protocol has been invoked. Investigation is ongoing."

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.