Suspect missing from Walnut Creek bank robbery: Police

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Walnut Creek Saturday morning.

PNC Bank at 1101 S. California Blvd. fell victim to a holdup around 11:40 a.m., police reported. Authorities said the suspect passed a note demanding money and saying he had the gun.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect could not be found.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man standing at 6 feet 1 inch or 2 inches and between 180–200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knitted cap, white facemask, sunglasses, a black jacket, "light-colored" pants, and white and blue shoes.

It's unclear how much money the suspect made off with. No injuries were reported from the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844 or at (925) 943-5865 for anonymous reporting.