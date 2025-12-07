Suspect shot by police in Dixon; investigation underway

article

A man was shot and wounded by police in Dixon on Sunday.

Dixon Police Department officers responded to the 6800 block of Sievers Road on reports of a car with no lights on stopped in the roadway on North First Street, according to a department statement.

DPD officers attempted to contact the driver, but the suspect drove off and entered the eastbound I-80 before exiting at Pedrick Road, where they stopped.

"During the subsequent encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the police department said.

The California Highway Patrol added that the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at officers prior to the shooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and the suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Dixon police said.