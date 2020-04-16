Suspect stole medical supplies from vocational school, police say

article

A 35-year-old San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly stealing about 1,000 surgical and cloth masks, sanitizing wipes and protective gloves from a private, for-profit health care vocational training institute in Fremont, police said.

However, after Brian Schulman was cited for two counts of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, he was immediately released because emergency rules imposed by the Judicial Council of California in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic prevented officers from booking him at a local jail, according to police.

Alameda County court officials have also barred local agencies from booking new suspects at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin unless they're arrested on suspicion of committing a serious or violent felony.

Fremont police said they began an investigation after a suspect burglarized Unitek College at 4670 Auto Mall Parkway on Monday and Tuesday nights by using stolen master keys to enter the building.

At about 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, security officers at Unitek noticed a suspicious vehicle in its parking lot and notified Fremont police, authorities said.

Officers recovered the stolen medical supplies near the scene of the burglary.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, located the suspicious vehicle as it was leaving the college parking lot and arrested Schulman after an enforcement stop, according to police.

During their investigation, officers located a large amount of stolen Unitek medical supplies and other medical equipment in Schulman's vehicle, including about 1,000 surgical and cloth masks, sanitizing wipes and protective gloves, police said.

Officers also recovered additional suspected stolen property and identity theft materials from businesses in Santa Clara County, according to police.

Schulman had master keys to the college buildings in his possession even though he is not an employee, police said.

Schulman made a full confession after he was arrested and provided a court date, according to police.