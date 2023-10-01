Suspect wanted for homicide shot by Antioch PD Sunday morning

A man wanted in connection to a homicide earlier this year was shot by Antioch police officers after he refused to comply with officers' orders during a traffic stop, the Antioch Police Department announced.

Around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, APD officers found the man with a firearm while investigating a suspicious vehicle near the 200 block of West 3rd Street.

Officers gave unspecified commands to the man, but he tried to flee the scene in his vehicle.

"The subject abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot with the firearm in hand. Officers engaged with the subject and shots were fired," APD said in a press release.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

APD did not release the name of the suspect or the names of the officers involved, all of whom were placed on paid administrative leave.

APD said the suspect currently has a warrant for his arrest for a homicide that occurred during an unspecified date earlier this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duffy at 925-779-6884 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.