Suspected arsonist arrested for fire in Marin County

article

Officials in the North Bay say they have arrested a man suspected of arson in Marin County.

Officials said the Marin County Sheriff's Office began receiving calls about a vegetation fire in the area of Marinwood at around 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Queenstone Fire burned north of Marinwood at Queenstone Fire and Chicken Shack Fire roads, according to PulsePoint emergency alerts.

Firefighters who arrived to the scene located a small fire within the Open Space area north of the Marinwood neighborhood.

The 18-acre fire was contained by Novato Fire District, San Rafael Fire Department, Marin County Fire Department, Cal Fire and Marin County Parks. More than 100 firefighters worked the scene, said Mike Marcucci, a Marin County Fire division chief.

Deputies from the Marin County Sheriff's Department worked with Marin County Fire Department and Novato Police Department to identify someone who they said was potentially involved in the fire.

Patrol units searched for the person who was located near the Safeway on Nave Drive in Novato. Sheriff's officials said the person struggled with Novato police officers before being detained.

The person was identified as Colin Crook, 34, of San Rafael. Crook later admitted to sheriff's deputies that he started the fire where he burned his tent and belongings. Officials said Crook told them he knew starting the fire was reckless, but he chose to leave the area so he would not get in trouble.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if Crook mentioned any reason for burning his tent.

Crooks was arrested for recklessly starting a fire in forest land. He was booked into the Marin County Jail where he is being held on $12,000 bail.

Bay City News contributed to this report.