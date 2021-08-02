Suspects arrested after attempted carjackings, wild chase on Bay Area highways

A parolee and a woman who was his passenger were arrested by Vallejo police after a wild chase in two counties during which they went the wrong way on a highway and tried to carjack two drivers, authorities said.

Scot Babot Jr., 28, and Cirelle Adams, 30, were arrested after the Saturday night pursuit, that streaked from Vallejo to the interchange of Highway 4 and Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County.

The chase began at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when officers spotted a Toyota wanted in a felony case that happened in a parking lot on Robles Way. Babot, the driver, refused to stop and swerved past "spike strips" designed to deflate tires.

Babot drove the wrong way on Columbus Parkway and again on Interstate 780, where he sped westbound in the eastbound lanes, police said.

"It's extremely dangerous, and you cringe the entire time, hoping that they don't hit somebody," said Officer Shaun Bouyea of the CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

"Fortunately, our helicopter was in the area and was able to see the suspect vehicle going the wrong way, was able to follow it," Bouyea said.

The suspect continued south on I-680 and passed Highway 4 into Contra Costa County. Sparks begin to fly.

"OK looks like we'll be coming to a stop here. OK, he's trying to turn around. He's lost another tire," a CHP officer aboard the helicopter radioed to dispatch.

The suspect ignored a Vallejo police car on his tail and made a U-turn, heading north in the southbound lanes of I-680, back toward Highway 4.

He then came face to face with oncoming traffic.

"Looks like they're trying to carjack a pickup truck," the officer said.

But the pickup driver wasn't having it and took off.

They tried to carjack a second driver, but Vallejo officers on the ground intercepted them.

"The suspects hopped out of the vehicle and attempted to carjack two separate vehicles. Luckily, the Vallejo Police Department was close enough, where they were able to detain both individuals," Bouyea said.

Vallejo police did cancel their pursuit a few times because the suspect went the wrong way. But the CHP helicopter stayed overhead.

"When a suspect goes the wrong way on the freeway, that doesn't mean that they're going to get away," Bouyea said. "Often on our helicopters is overhead or our airplane, and we'll just follow them until they come to a stop, and arrest them at a safe point."