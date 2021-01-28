Suspects from Oakland arrested in North Bay for catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter theft appears to be spiking dramatically during the pandemic.

Law enforcement agencies and insurance companies, in the Bay Area and nationally, have seen the crime multiply in recent months.

Blame a combination of high metal prices, high unemployment and more cars parked than previously.

"It's one of those difficult things to try to prevent," said San Rafael Police Sgt. Justin Graham, noting that converter thieves usually strike in the middle of the night.

"While we're sleeping unfortunately these criminals are out and about looking for an opportunity."

But Thursday morning, San Rafael Police Department managed to catch four alleged thieves, almost in the act.

The call came at about 1 a.m., alerting police to a suspicious vehicle and possible auto break-ins in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

An arriving officer followed the suspects' car into a cul-de-sac at Forbes Avenue near K Street.

It stopped but as he exited his patrol car and approached, police say, the suspect vehicle accelerated straight toward him.

"This area was not a very wide space," said Graham, "but fortunately he was able to dive behind the police car and avoid being struck."

Moments later, residents were jolted awake.

"I heard a car zooming away, sounded like it was going pretty fast, and then I heard a crash," said Brian Bartell, who lives in the cul-de-sac.

That noise was the suspects slamming into a parked car as they tried to avoid a second arriving officer.

At that point, three Oakland men were arrested for felony Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

They are identified as Jose Miguel Lopez Munoz ,33, Nicolas Antonio Murillo, 44, and Oscar Humberto Zavala, 29.

In the trunk of their car, officers recovered three catalytic converters, newly sawed-off neighborhood vehicles, plus a jack and tools.

The car owners were contacted, no doubt dismayed to learn their vehicles are no longer drivable and need expensive repairs.

"It just causes a lot of destruction and a lot of problems for people who are just trying to keep things together right now, during these current times," said Graham.

Catalytic converters are part of an automobile's exhaust system, and contain precious metals that have value at scrap yards.

One catalytic converter might bring a few hundred dollars cash.

High-clearance vehicles and Toyotas are frequent targets, especially the Prius, which is light and easy to lift.

The devices can be cut free in minutes.

"Three of the four suspects were released on citations," said Graham, noting that a fourth suspect was booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of Evading Arrest and Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, in addition to the theft offenses.

The driver is identified as Anayeli Vega Gomez, 18, of Oakland.

""It's very unfortunate, we don't know what was going through their head at the time, but it could have turned out tragic," said Graham.

Bartell, owner of a Toyota FJ, took a moment to peek under its undercarriage and inspect the converter, still intact.

He wonders if his car might have been next, and wishes the suspects weren't out of custody on the same day they were caught.

"I wish we could do something a little bit better on these property crimes," said Bartell. "And I wish there was a way we could stop it because i don't like thieves."

As a deterrent, many car owners are modifying their exhausts, adding clamps, welds, and alarms, and keeping muffler shops busy.

Police also recommend parking in garages when possible, and positioning tail pipes near walls or curbs to make it more difficult to access.

Debora Villalon is a reporter for KTVU. Email Debora at debora.villalon@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter

@DeboraKTVU