Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army deemed safe

article

A suspicious device found Monday afternoon at a Salvation Army store in San Jose was determined to be non-explosive, police said.

The device was found about noon at the store, located in 700 block of West Taylor Street near the city's downtown area.

As bomb technicians examined the device, authorities ordered some evacuations and the street was closed down.

About 1:40 p.m., police said on social media that streets had reopened and the area was safe.

"There was no threat to public safety, however, we must respond to and treat all suspicious items as a threat until deemed otherwise," San Jose police said on Twitter.