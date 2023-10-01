Swimmer missing near Stinson Beach after witness describes shark attack

A swimmer near the coast of Point Reyes National Seashore on Sunday prompted a multi-agency search and rescue effort after one witness described what looked like a shark attack.

The San Francisco Coast Guard received a call for a missing swimmer that looked like they had been attacked by a shark in the Wild Cat Beach area about 10:30 a.m., a Coast Guard spokesperson told KTVU in a phone interview.

The Point Reyes National Seashore posted that personnel from the National Park Service, Marin County and Stinson Beach Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard are all involved in the search and rescue efforts.

"Our rescue swimmers deployed a dye pack, so that they could see the area of the current," said Jesse Peri, Stinson Beach Fire Chief. "Stinson is, unfortunately, known for having sharks out in the waters and most of the time humans and sharks live completely safely together."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has tracked shark attacks along the California coast since 1950.

There have been 24 shark attacks off the California coast since 2020, data shows.