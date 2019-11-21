Tahoe-area resorts utilize favorable weather conditions for snow making

Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood all activated snowmaking equipment Tuesday evening - together the largest snowmaking system on the West Coast.

Experts with the resorts had been continuously monitoring weather conditions to find the right time to activate the snowmaking equipment.

"Our state-of-the-art systems enable Heavenly and Northstar to remotely turn on snowmaking from their cell phones or computers instantly when cold weather moves into the mountains," said Vail Resorts spokeswoman Kayla Elias.

The three Vail Resorts are expected to open for the 2019-2020 season later this month. Heavenly anticipates opening on November 27, Northstar anticipates opening November 29, and Kirkwood is set to announce an opening date in the coming days.