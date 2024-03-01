Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Tahoe blizzard: Everything you need to know

By
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2

Sierra blizzard: what you need to know

A cold storm from the Gulf of Alaska has led authorities to issue a blizzard warning covering much of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California. Up to 12 feet of snow could fall in the hardest hit areas.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A blizzard is set to blanket the Tahoe area from Thursday to Sunday, sending up to 12 feet of snow to cover the area during that time period. 

Since blizzards don't occur every day in California, we'd thought we'd break down what's going on and explain this weather phenomenon.

Where did the storm come from? 

The cold weather originated in the Gulf of Alaska. 

What is the definition of a blizzard? 

There are actually three criteria that need to happen for a blizzard to occur. There needs to be sustained winds of more than 35 mph that lasts for more than three hours. Snow visibility is less than a quarter mile. 

What can we expect from this blizzard?

Four inches of snow could fall every hour, which means that by Sunday, there could be up to 12 feet of snow in the mountainous areas of the Sierra. Wind gusts could exceed 75 mph. 

What about travel? 

Roads will be closed and driving will be dangerous and maybe even impossible with whiteout conditions. 