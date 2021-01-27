Tahoe region sees rare blizzard warning as ski resorts sell out

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra in California and Nevada, forecasting up to 6 feet of snow on upper elevations and winds in excess of 100 mph over ridgetops.

More than a foot of snow was reported early Wednesday in the foothills north of Reno. The Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of town announced it would be closed "due to blizzard conditions and high winds."

"The first phase of this impressive and hazardous storm is currently driving atmospheric river moisture and heavy snow across the northern Sierra and western Nevada," the National Weather Service in Reno said.

A 75-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 395 south of the California-Nevada line was shut down and chains or snow tires were required on all mountain passes in the central and northern Sierra, including a stretch of Interstate 80 north of Lake Tahoe.

The inclement weather conditions didn't deter travelers. Some ski resorts in Tahoe are already booked through the weekend and many require guests to reserve their rooms in advance.

