Tanker train crashes into car stopped on tracks in Emeryville

A tanker train crashed into a car that was stopped on the tracks in Emeryville early on Saturday morning, causing a small fire and damage to the rails.

The Alameda County Fire Department told KTVU firefighters were called about 1:10 a.m. to the tracks intersecting Shellmound Street, near Beach Street, on reports of the crash.

Firefighters found the car burning on the tracks and quickly doused the flames.

No injuries were reported in the crash, though the fire department said the crash and fire caused damage to the tracks.

It was not clear why the car was stopped on the tracks, and the fire department did not have any information on the driver.