Tanker truck tips over on Fremont highway, spills gasoline

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 11:30AM
Fremont
A tanker truck hauling gasoline tipped over on a Fremont Highway on Friday.

FREMONT, Calif. - A tanker truck rolled over on a Fremont highway early Friday morning, spewing fuel into a nearby storm drain and retention pond.

HazMat teams arrived at the scene around 4:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 680, south of Automall Parkway.

Roughly 100 homes in the surrounding area were evacuated due to the smell of gas.

Crews are trying to transfer the remaining fuel into another tanker truck and estimate that could take up to eight hours.

