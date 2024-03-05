Taylor Swift is related to famed poet Emily Dickinson, according to Ancestry

article

As Taylor Swift prepares to enter her "Tortured Poets Department" album era, a genealogy company announced this week that the pop superstar is distantly related to famous American poet Emily Dickinson.

The "All Too Well" singer and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed, Ancestry revealed on Monday .

"Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)," Ancestry said in a statement.

"Guess we can truly say that all's fair in love and poetry," the company added.

Swift's upcoming album, which she announced at the 2024 Grammys and will be released in April, is titled "The Tortured Poets Department."

The singer has referenced Dickinson in the past, including in 2022, when she accepted the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

In her speech, Swift explained how she has "three categories" for lyricism based on the writing tool she figuratively uses when penning a new song: "quill lyrics, fountain pen lyrics and glitter gel pen lyrics."

"If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson's great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that's me writing in the quill genre," Swift told the crowd.

Fans have connected Swift to Dickinson , too. "Evermore," her ninth studio album, was announced on Dec. 10, 2020, and Dickinson was born on Dec. 10, 1830. Dickinson wrote a poem called "One Sister Have I in Our House," which includes the word "forevermore," similar to the album title.

Fans have also pointed out how both women have a brother named Austin.

